Madison
CREDIT: Whitewater Fire and EMS Department
Digital Producer
WHITEWATER, Wis. -- Whitewater firefighters were able to limit the damage after an apartment caught fire Saturday morning.
Fire crews were called to an apartment in the 300 block of North Tratt Street just after 8:15 a.m. Smoke was seen from outside the building and multiple people were evacuating.
Crews were able to locate the fire in a downstairs apartment and put it out. The fire is believed to have started in the unit's kitchen. Damage was limited to the single unit.
Crews stayed on scene for a few hours to ventilate smoke from the building. Officials said the occupant of the affected unit was displaced.
Kyle Jones is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at kjones@wisctv.com.
