The Madison CARES team is now offering weekend service

MADISON, Wis. -- Starting this weekend, Madison's alternative emergency response teams are now available seven days a week.

September 1 marked two years since CARES teams, made up of a community paramedic and a trained mental health crisis worker, first took to the streets to respond to emergency mental health calls. In that time, they've responded to more than 3,300 calls, most of which have been resolved without police.