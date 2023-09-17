MADISON, Wis. -- Starting this weekend, Madison's alternative emergency response teams are now available seven days a week.
September 1 marked two years since CARES teams, made up of a community paramedic and a trained mental health crisis worker, first took to the streets to respond to emergency mental health calls. In that time, they've responded to more than 3,300 calls, most of which have been resolved without police.
"I've been a paramedic for a little over a decade now," said CARES community paramedic Steven Button. "I would say the CARES team with the combination of a community paramedic and a crisis worker has honestly been one of the most rewarding experiences as a paramedic."
911 dispatchers can send CARES teams instead of police to mental health crisis calls, something Button says can help put people at ease.
"No matter how good a police officer is at their job, sometimes a badge and a gun and a uniform can be very intimidating," Button said. "CARES allows us to be in a more calm setting. We typically don't run lights and sirens if we don't have to, so just by their appearance, it puts people in a more calm state."
CARES crisis worker Makenzie Livingston says the team's responses are never one size fits all.
"We have a huge amount of time and creativity to really help people," Livingston said. "You'd be surprised at what does calm someone down, whether it's just fidget toys, or just having that emotional conversation, just having that release and outlet to be able to talk with someone. I could come up with 1,000 plans in my head, but then you get to that individual and a squishy ball made them feel better."
She says it feels good to have options for patients other than calling the police or taking them to the hospital.
"We do like diverting from the hospital, because a lot of times the hospital has been the only option," Livingston said. "We can provide those resources in the field so they don't have to wait three hours in the hospital to be seen by a social worker, because we are mental health providers that can do those assessments."
Livingston says one of her favorite parts of the job is the feeling when she's able to resolve a case for someone.
"Some of my favorite calls have been the welfare check calls, because there is a direct outcome," Livingston said. "And I feel like I always feel the relief of the individual who called the welfare check calls when I say, 'Hey, your person is safe, they're sound, I connected them to resources, and they're okay.' And just the relief that comes off of the person who called that welfare check is really special because you know that you made somebody's day. Both of their days are better because we were able to engage with them."
Now that CARES teams will be available seven days a week, Button says he's excited to be able to help even more people.
"We've proven to our community that we offer a good service, an alternative service, that really meets the needs of the public," Button said. "And this just allows us to continue to show the community that we're here to say that we want to provide those services as best as we can."
"I think this job is probably one of the most rewarding jobs I've ever had," Livingston said. "I think, you know, being with someone in the moment of crisis is really fulfilling because previous to us, there hasn't been a lot of options other than police response or, or fire department response. And it's nice to be able to have that moment with them to be able to figure out what's going on."
CARES teams are now available from 8 am to 8 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 8 pm on weekends with the hope of adding more hours of service in the future.
