One of Beloit's most wanted arrested for hit-and-run accident five years later

BELOIT, Wis. - A man wanted for the February 2014 hit-and-run accident that sent two to a hospital made a first appearance in Rock County Court on Monday afternoon.

According to a criminal complaint, Robert Henry Conner III allegedly hit another vehicle at the intersection of Moore and Roosevelt on Feb. 23, 2014. The victims were both taken to a hospital, and Conner abandoned his car near the scene.

Christian Whitt was one of the victims that night.

"I actually don't remember any of it," Whitt said. "From that point on to roughly three weeks later, it was all kind of a blur."

According to the complaint, Whitt was taken to a hospital with a skull fracture and a traumatic brain injury.

"I guess we were on our way to the grocery store," Whitt said. "I don't specifically remember why I was in the car; I was told I was going to the store."

Conner was put on the Beloit Police's most wanted list, where he remained for the next five years.

According to Beloit police, he was arrested in Columbia County, New York just days ago in connection to unrelated crimes. He's now being held on $1,000 cash bond in Rock County jail.

"I guess it's good to know he's getting what he deserves, in a way," Whitt said. "Every time I pass the intersection, I always say, 'That's where I was hit.'"

