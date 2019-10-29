One noise complaint filed following four unscheduled F-35 flights in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - Four unscheduled F-35 arrivals and departures at Truax Field between late July and mid-August prompted one noise complaint, according to a news release from the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce.

According to the release, an F-35 departed from Truax Field at 4:58 p.m. on July 28. Two more jets arrived on Aug. 13 -- one at 6:08 p.m. and another at 8:30 p.m. The F-35s departed Aug.14 at 10:13 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.

The release said the airport only received one online complaint on Aug.14. The release also notes that the Dane County Regional Airport received 1,033 complaints from October 2018 to March 2019 -- 86 of which were from military aircraft.

The lone complaint came two weeks after a draft environmental impact statement from the United States Air Force showed there could be a significant increase in noise on Madison's north side if the F-35 fighter jet is installed at the Truax base next year.

F-35s have faced public backlash citing noise complaints as a concern for communities neighboring Truax Field.

