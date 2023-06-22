featured top story One man shot on city's southwest side, Madison police say Shane Hogan Shane Hogan Reporter Author email Jun 22, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One man is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning on Madison's southwest side. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MADISON, Wis. -- One man is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning on Madison's southwest side. Madison police were called to the Allied Drive neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers found a man in his 20's sustained gun shot wounds and he was transported to a local hospital. Police believe the victim and suspect has some sort of fight or encounter that led to the shooting. There are no suspects in custody at this time. MPD's Violent Crime Unit will take over the investigation. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shane Hogan Reporter Author email Follow Shane Hogan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Missing teen believed to be better equipped to survive in woods than initially thought Man fatally shot in downtown Madison over weekend identified UPDATE: Verona school board will not fire its district security director charged with hitting student Man arrested following standoff with Janesville police Miggy’s Bakes opens first storefront in Middleton Latest News Plenty of events in store for a warm weekend In the 608 Medical students pushed out of Wisconsin for abortion training; federal legislation could help cover costs Man arrested following standoff with Janesville police Human remains found in Mississippi River, La Crosse County Sheriff's Office says Monona names new city administrator More News