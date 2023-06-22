One man is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning on Madison's southwest side.

MADISON, Wis. -- One man is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning on Madison's southwest side. 

Madison police were called to the Allied Drive neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers found a man in his 20's sustained gun shot wounds and he was transported to a local hospital. 