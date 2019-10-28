One man killed in two-car crash in Town of Lyons

MADISON, Wis. - One man was killed in a two-car crash in the Town of Lyons Friday night, according to a news release.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Jason Kuharske, of Burlington, died after suffering critical injuries from the crash, according to the release.

Police said an initial investigation revealed a 2020 Jeep Gladiator, driven by Kuharske, was traveling east on Highway 36, just past the Highway 11 overpass, when it crossed the centerline and hit a silver 2010 Ford Escape driven by 33-year-old Holly Hintz.

The Jeep went off the roadway and down an embankment rolling several times before coming to a stop on the side of Highway 11.

Kuharske was airlifted to a local trauma center, where he died, according to the release. The driver of the Ford Escape and her two 11-year-old passengers were uninjured.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said the crash remains under investigation.

