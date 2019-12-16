One man killed by overturned skid loader in farming accident, police say

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Green County Sheriff

TOWN OF ADAMS, Wis. - One man is dead following a Sunday farming accident in the N6600 block of Highway A involving a skid loader that overturned while the victim was doing farm work, according to a news release.

Darren Meade, 39, was found unconscious when emergency medical services arrived. Lifesaving measures were performed, but Meade died at the scene.

Green County Sheriff's Office deputies, Argyle EMS, Green County EMS, the Argyle Fire Department and Med Flight responded to the call.

