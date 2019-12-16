One man killed by overturned skid loader in farming accident, police say
TOWN OF ADAMS, Wis. - One man is dead following a Sunday farming accident in the N6600 block of Highway A involving a skid loader that overturned while the victim was doing farm work, according to a news release.
Darren Meade, 39, was found unconscious when emergency medical services arrived. Lifesaving measures were performed, but Meade died at the scene.
Green County Sheriff's Office deputies, Argyle EMS, Green County EMS, the Argyle Fire Department and Med Flight responded to the call.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Woman arrested in connection with recent parking ramp car break-ins
- Police use spike strips to deflate stolen vehicle's tires, arrest 3 teens on John Nolen Dr.
- Suspect in Saturday homicide is son of man shot to death in 2008
- UW police investigating after man found in Vilas Hall with blood on face
- Town of Madison seeks leads in case of missing 17-year-old girl
- Wisconsin police warn residents of coyote sightings