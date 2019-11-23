One man dead, another injured after head-on crash in southern Wisconsin
TOWN OF AVON, WI - A 62-year-old man is dead after he was pinned inside his car during a head-on crash overnight.
The chief deputy from the Rock County Sheriff's office says the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday on West Highway 81 near West Beloit Newark road in the Town of Avon.
The deputy says the man was trying to pass another car when he hit a red Mazda SUV head on.
The 20-year-old driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries is now in a Janesville hospital.
The Sheriff's Department is still investigating this crash and is waiting to release the driver's name until they notify the 62-year-old's family.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- One man dead, another injured after head-on crash in southern Wisconsin
- Rhinelander city administrator is subject of search warrants
- Evers signs bill defining autocycles, setting fees
- More results from contentious well study set for December
- Janesville police urge homeowners to be vigilant after break-in caught on camera
- Crash with injuries leads to road closures on portion of Highway 81