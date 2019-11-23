One man dead, another injured after head-on crash in southern Wisconsin

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF AVON, WI - A 62-year-old man is dead after he was pinned inside his car during a head-on crash overnight.

The chief deputy from the Rock County Sheriff's office says the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday on West Highway 81 near West Beloit Newark road in the Town of Avon.

The deputy says the man was trying to pass another car when he hit a red Mazda SUV head on.

The 20-year-old driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries is now in a Janesville hospital.

The Sheriff's Department is still investigating this crash and is waiting to release the driver's name until they notify the 62-year-old's family.

