One lane of Main Street Bridge reopened in Darlington, police encourage people to drive slowly
One lane of the Main Street Bridge in Darlington has reopened, according to a post from the Darlington Police Department's Facebook page.
Police Chief Jason King said floodwaters continue to recede in Darlington. He said police are allowing traffic across the bridge, but people must drive slowly because there is still a little bit of water there.
King originally said Thursday evening that he did not anticipate opening the bridge again until Saturday morning due to flooding. But posts on the department's Facebook page Friday morning said the river levels were dropping faster than the predicted rates.
On Thursday, King told News 3 Now that the Pecatonica River needed to recede to 15 feet, from its 15.85 feet crest, before a lane of the bridge could be reopened.
