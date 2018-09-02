News

One lane closed on I-94 for sandbag placement

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 06:56 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 06:56 PM CDT

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - The Department of Transportation said one lane of I-90/94 eastbound at Highway 33 (exit 106) in Columbia County is closed so crews can put sandbags down. 

The closure was scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Sunday. 

The DOT asks drivers to expect delays and drive carefully in that area. 

The work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Monday. 

