One lane closed on I-94 for sandbag placement

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - The Department of Transportation said one lane of I-90/94 eastbound at Highway 33 (exit 106) in Columbia County is closed so crews can put sandbags down.

The closure was scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The DOT asks drivers to expect delays and drive carefully in that area.

The work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Monday.