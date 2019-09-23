One killed by excavator in Hotel Rome parking lot
The Lake Delton Police Department said one person is dead after an industrial accident in the Hotel Rome parking lot.
Emergency crews were called to the hotel, on the grounds of the Mt. Olympus resort, at 2:33 p.m. Monday. Private contractors were doing utility work and a person was hit by an excavator.
Emergency responders, as well as Hotel Rome employees, tried to preform life-saving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
While authorities didn't specify if it was a worker that was hit, the department did say the accident didn't involve any Hotel Rome or Mt. Olympus employees or guests.
Police said there doesn't appear to be any foul play and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.
The name of the victim has not been released.
