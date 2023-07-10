ambulance light first responders emergency 1280

MADISON, Wis. -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries early Monday morning following a collision on I-90, the Madison Fire Department said.

Paramedics were called to I-90 westbound near mile marker 141.4 around 4:50 a.m., where they located a State Patrol trooper providing medical care to the driver of a significantly damaged sedan.