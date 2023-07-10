Madison
Amb
MADISON, Wis. -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries early Monday morning following a collision on I-90, the Madison Fire Department said.
Paramedics were called to I-90 westbound near mile marker 141.4 around 4:50 a.m., where they located a State Patrol trooper providing medical care to the driver of a significantly damaged sedan.
Together, fire and EMS crews were able to remove the driver from the vehicle, which was resting against the median guardrail on the highway.
It was reported that a heavy-duty flatbed trailer detached from a semi on the highway and hit the sedan.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.