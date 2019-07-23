One injured at scene of acid spill in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. - The City of Beloit Fire Department is cleaning up the scene of an acid spill this morning.
The department said it happened around 11:23 a.m. in the 2800 block of Kennedy Drive. The business nearby was evacuated as a precaution.
One person was injured at the scene, but the department said that person did not need to be taken to the hospital.
The Janesville Fire Department's hazmat team assisted in the cleanup.
The spill is contained and there is no danger to the public, officials said.
