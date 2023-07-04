featured One hurt in crash on Interstate 39 in Portage Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jul 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Aaron Atkinson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORTAGE, Wis. -- One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 39 on the north side of Portage Monday evening, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday on the southbound interstate at U.S. Highway 51. One vehicle was involved; the driver was taken by MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison. The state patrol is investigating what caused the crash but said alcohol may have been a factor.For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click or tap here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Portage, Wisconsin Interstate 39 Crash Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Officials searching for missing Lake Geneva area man last seen June 23 LIST: Fireworks celebrations set for 2023 Fourth of July How would the proposed income tax cut impact you? Man arrested following high speed chase in DeForest Monona police officer speaks out about being hit by fleeing vehicle Latest News Search continues for three men missing after swimming in a Minnesota river Roller coaster riders stuck upside down for hours at Wisconsin festival Stay safe this Fourth of July by following these fire safety tips Officials searching for missing Lake Geneva area man last seen June 23 Madison asks tree lovers to volunteer to protect city trees from spongy moth caterpillars More News