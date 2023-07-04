Interstate 39 crash
Courtesy: Aaron Atkinson.

PORTAGE, Wis. -- One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 39 on the north side of Portage Monday evening, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday on the southbound interstate at U.S. Highway 51. One vehicle was involved; the driver was taken by MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison.