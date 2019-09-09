One final Sunday sundae: Customers ‘bummed' to say goodbye to original Michael's Frozen Custard

MADISON, Wis. - On Sunday, a beloved frozen custard shop in Madison welcomed customers for the last time.

The original Michael's Frozen Custard location on Monroe Street closed after owner Michael Dix's husband ran into immigration issues.

"It is a sad day for Madison and a sad day for me," Dix said in a statement Sunday.

"It feels like, very frozen in time here," regular customer Andrew Rice said.

"It's kind of like, retro, too," neighborhood customer Estella McMurray said.

Whether it's the frozen time or the frozen custard, the shop has melting hearts down to a fine art.

"(The frozen custard) melts like butter in your mouth," Rice said. "It's just good. It's like wholesome goodness."

"We have a lot of memories here from when we were little," McMurray said, pointing out a younger version of herself and her father in a mural inside the shop.

"I've heard about it before I moved here," Rice said. "Food Network says, ‘Go to Michael's Frozen Custard.' It's the best."

The famous Michael's Frozen Custard added color to Monroe Street for more than 30 years and almost more sundae options that one can count.

"It's always so welcoming when you come and so fun and upbeat," Juliette McMurray said.

When the open signs are turned off at night Sunday, they'll stay frozen that way.

"I'm really bummed," Rice said. "I like my custard."

On the last Sunday, it was time for one final sundae.

"I come by from working long hours, I've gotta have some Michael's custard," Rice said. "I don't know, it's just, it's really depressing that it's ending."

Estella McMurray, Juliette McMurray and their friends offer this message to Michael himself:

"I wish it would stay open. You did good," they said. "Thanks for what you did. It made a lot of good memories here."

Even once the custard is melted and long gone the fond memories will stay frozen in time.

"I don't know what people are gonna do without it," Rice said.

In August, Madison immigration law firm Lotfi Legal announced the original Michael's Frozen Custard location would be closing because the owner might have to move to Mexico.

The law firm said the shop's owner, Michael Dix, married Sergio De La O Hernandez in 2015 and sponsored him for a U.S. visa so he could become a U.S. citizen, but the visa was denied. Dix said the company has sustained significant financial losses in Hernandez's absence.

The law firm plans to appeal the U.S. government's decision, but Slind said that process could take six to eight months. If the appeal is denied, the other two Michael's locations will likely close as Dix would move to Mexico to be with Hernandez.



