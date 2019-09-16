One dead, three injured in fatal Monroe County crash
A fatal two-car collision in Monroe County left one dead and three injured Monday morning, according to a news release.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a 2006 GMC Sierra failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 33 and County Highway PC and struck a truck traveling on Highway 33. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, and two other passengers suffered life-threatening injuries. One other passenger died on the scene.
Officials said the crash is still under investigation.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Man points gun at woman while brushing his teeth during road rage incident, police say
Next Story
Wisconsin ranked first as least underpaid state in US in new study
Local And Regional News
- Wisconsin ranked first as least underpaid state in US in new study
- Man shot and killed brother in hunting-related incident in rural Dodge County, authorities say
- Delays expected on I-39/90 southbound near Beloit
- Dane County Humane Society running $5 cat adoption special
- Police: Man arrested after victim's family confronts him while he was stealing from car
- Monona man arrested on suspicion of sixth OWI