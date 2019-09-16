One dead, three injured in fatal Monroe County crash

A fatal two-car collision in Monroe County left one dead and three injured Monday morning, according to a news release.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a 2006 GMC Sierra failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 33 and County Highway PC and struck a truck traveling on Highway 33. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, and two other passengers suffered life-threatening injuries. One other passenger died on the scene.

Officials said the crash is still under investigation.

