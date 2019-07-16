One dead in Rock County rollover crash
EDGERTON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation confirmed one person is dead after a rollover crash on Interstate 39/90 near Edgerton Tuesday morning.
Around 9 a.m., witnesses said a driver was driving aggressively on the interstate near mile marker 168. The driver then lost control and drove off the road. The vehicle rolled several times, ejecting the driver.
The driver didn't appear to be wearing a seat belt.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash. The driver's name has not been released.
