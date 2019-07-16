One dead in Rock County rollover crash

EDGERTON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation confirmed one person is dead after a rollover crash on Interstate 39/90 near Edgerton Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., witnesses said a driver was driving aggressively on the interstate near mile marker 168. The driver then lost control and drove off the road. The vehicle rolled several times, ejecting the driver.

The driver didn't appear to be wearing a seat belt.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash. The driver's name has not been released.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.