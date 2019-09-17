BREAKING NEWS

Man shot and killed brother in hunting-related incident in rural Dodge County, authorities say

21-year-old Madison man killed in Monona crash

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 08:59 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:18 AM CDT

MONONA, Wis. - A Madison man is dead after his car crashed into a pole in Monona Monday night.

Dane County dispatch said the Monona Fire and Police departments responded to the crash in the 4600 block of Winnequah Road at 7:23 p.m.

The driver, 21, was the only person in the car, and no other injuries were reported.

 

 

Monona Assistant Fire Chief Dan Eklof confirmed the fatality and said that high speeds were believed to have been a factor in the crash.

 

 

The Dane County Medical Examiner was also confirmed to be at the scene.

 

 

