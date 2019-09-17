21-year-old Madison man killed in Monona crash

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Madison man killed in crash in Monona Madison man killed in crash in Monona

MONONA, Wis. - A Madison man is dead after his car crashed into a pole in Monona Monday night.

Dane County dispatch said the Monona Fire and Police departments responded to the crash in the 4600 block of Winnequah Road at 7:23 p.m.

The driver, 21, was the only person in the car, and no other injuries were reported.

A 21-year-old Madison man is dead after a car accident in Monona. Authorities said he slammed into a pole causing power outages. @MGEMadison crews are at the 4600 block of Winnequah road trying to get power back on #news3now pic.twitter.com/FSP6sJIouz — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 17, 2019

Monona Assistant Fire Chief Dan Eklof confirmed the fatality and said that high speeds were believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Power back on in Monona! @MGEMadison and residents confirm. But there are still some slight closures and power lines down in the area near the 4600 block of Winnequah Road, try to drive slowly as you make your way through on your morning commute #news3now pic.twitter.com/cB666mXrYt — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 17, 2019

The Dane County Medical Examiner was also confirmed to be at the scene.

