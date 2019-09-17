Man shot and killed brother in hunting-related incident in rural Dodge County, authorities say

REESEVILLE, Wis. - Authorities confirm a 65-year-old man is dead following a squirrel hunting incident Tuesday morning in Reeseville, Wis.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources said the victim was shot by his brother, 61. The two were out hunting squirrels in Dodge County near Mud Lake Road. The 61-year-old told authorities he saw movement and shot the victim.

Officials say a man shot and killed his brother in a hunting related incident in rural Dodge Co. Tuesday Morning. The victim was 65. Dodge Co sheriff's office is investigating this as a homicide but it's too early to tell if there are any suspicious circumstances #news3now — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 17, 2019

"Any time we have a death investigation we're going to treat it as it could potentially be a homicide. I'm not saying it is, because it very well may not be," Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.

The Dodge County Sheriff's office said it would not give further details.

"We are working hard to do a proper and thorough investigation," Schmidt said.



