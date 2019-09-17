LIVE NOW

Man shot and killed brother in hunting-related incident in rural Dodge County, authorities say

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 11:21 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:46 AM CDT

REESEVILLE, Wis. - Authorities confirm a 65-year-old man is dead following a squirrel hunting incident Tuesday morning in Reeseville, Wis.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources said the victim was shot by his brother, 61. The two were out hunting squirrels in Dodge County near Mud Lake Road. The 61-year-old told authorities he saw movement and shot the victim. 

"Any time we have a death investigation we're going to treat it as it could potentially be a homicide. I'm not saying it is, because it very well may not be," Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. 

The Dodge County Sheriff's office said it would not give further details. 

"We are working hard to do a proper and thorough investigation," Schmidt said. 
 

