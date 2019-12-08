One dead in fatal all-terrain vehicle crash, police say

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

YORK, Wis. - Blandchardville emergency medical services and the Blanchardville Fire Department responded Saturday afternoon to a report of an all-terrain vehicle crash that killed one person.

Upon further investigation, officials discovered the victim was driving the ATV at a low speed while traveling on a steep embankment, according to a news release. Officials said the ATV overturned, causing the driver to be ejected and become trapped underneath the vehicle.

The driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner's Office. Officials said the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Green County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau, the Green County Coroner's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources all responded to the scene. The New Glarus Police Department also helped at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the release.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.