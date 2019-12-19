One dead following vehicle crash in Adams County

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

EASTON, Wis. - An Adams man is dead after a fatal crash Wednesday night, officials said.

According to a news release from the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Ember Avenue near 14th Court in the township of Easton at 6:51 p.m.

An investigation revealed that a vehicle was driving eastbound on Ember Avenue and struck a tree before going into a ditch.

Authorities identified the driver as Roger Lewandowski, 69, of Adams. Lewandowski was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

