One dead after UTV crash in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. - Officials said a man from Cazenovia died from injuries suffered in a utility task vehicle crash in Henrietta on Sunday evening.
Officials said the crash happened as the vehicle rolled over after leaving the roadway on Beatty Drive.
Authorities responded to a call at 7:04 p.m. about the crash, which reportedly left one person lying on the roadway and another trapped inside the UTV.
The passenger trapped inside the UTV was able to get out without suffering any injuries by the time deputies arrived at the scene, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
Michael Sweatt, 65, died from his injuries after being transported to UW Hospital in Madison.
