News

One dead after UTV crash in Richland County

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 09:00 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 09:00 PM CDT

RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. - Officials said a man from Cazenovia died from injuries suffered in a utility task vehicle crash in Henrietta on Sunday evening.

Officials said the crash happened as the vehicle rolled over after leaving the roadway on Beatty Drive.

Authorities responded to a call at 7:04 p.m. about the crash, which reportedly left one person lying on the roadway and another trapped inside the UTV.

The passenger trapped inside the UTV was able to get out without suffering any injuries by the time deputies arrived at the scene, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

 Michael Sweatt, 65, died from his injuries after being transported to UW Hospital in Madison. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration