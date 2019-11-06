One dead after officer-involved shooting in Monroe County

LEON, Wis. - A man is dead after police officers shot him outside a bar in Monroe County around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

Officials said officers from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the Sparta Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to Cotter Pin bar for a domestic violence-related 911 call Tuesday night. According to the release, patrons at the bar were barricaded inside the establishment. Law enforcement officers negotiated with a man carrying a gun outside of the business, the release said.

During the incident, Monroe County sheriff's deputies and a Sparta police officer shot the man, according to the release. Law enforcement officers immediately provided medical aid to the man, but he later died from his injuries, at a hospital.

According to the release, three Monroe County sheriff's deputies and one Sparta police officer have been put on administrative leave.

No officers were injured during the accident, according to the release.

The Division of Criminal Investigation, with help from Wisconsin State Patrol, the Monroe County Joint Investigative Task Force, the Department of Justice Office of Crime Victim Services and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, is investigating the incident.

