One community spreads holiday cheer, shows that 'experience outweighs gifts'

BELOIT, Wis. - Not everyone has the chance to spend Christmas with their family, so volunteers with the Higher Ground Christian Center in Beloit invited the community to spend Christmas with them.

In its second year hosting the community meal, the center opened its doors to more than 300 people who came to enjoy the homemade, holiday meal.

"I want to give myself because I love to see people smile," said volunteer Lahoma Anderson. "I like to smile, so I love to see people smile."

Volunteer Sherrick Anderson said experiences can be much more impactful than gifts. He said people may not remember a present in a couple years, but they're sure to remember an experience like the one they had during Christmas.

"That will give us a memory to last a lifetime," Sherrick Anderson said.

Lahoma Anderson said that by giving love, she gets love back, which helps make her Christmas a better one.

The Christian Center wanted to make sure that nobody had to spend Christmas alone. The meal was free, and free transportation to the center was provided. Both Sherrick and Lahoma Anderson said they plan on hosting the event again next year.

