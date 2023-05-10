MADISON, Wis. -- As the end of the school year inches closer for millions of students around the country, a national organization is recognizing a local Madison charter school teacher who's made a serious difference in her students' lives.
The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools honored seven teachers Wednesday -- including One City Schools kindergarten teacher and Wisconsin native Tiffany Ortego -- with their annual Changemaker Award. The organization recognizes a group of teachers each year who've made big contributions to their students' educational journey.
In an interview with News 3 Now, Ortego said her childhood teachers were a driving force behind her decision to pursue the career in the first place. Fully aware that not everyone has the same experience in school, Ortego said she devoted herself to creating spaces within her classroom to make all students feel safe, comfortable and loved.
"We don't do it for the recognition," she added.
In her five years at One City Schools, Ortego has introduced various programs including the Preschool Garden Space and the school’s 4K Volunteer Reading and Early Literacy programs.
Those programs, Ortego said, have helped further her students' sense of community both in and out of the classroom. That strong sense of support, she added, is what helps young students build confidence and stay interested in learning.
"Self-worth is so important," Ortego said. "And I think that is one of the biggest keys in education all around -- is when a child feels heard, and seen, and validated, they are capable of so much."
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Logan Rude is the assignment editor and a digital producer for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lrude@wisctv.com. If you have a tip or news story you would like to see covered, e-mail it to tips@channel3000.com.