Tiffany Ortego and One City Schools

MADISON, Wis. -- As the end of the school year inches closer for millions of students around the country, a national organization is recognizing a local Madison charter school teacher who's made a serious difference in her students' lives.

The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools honored seven teachers Wednesday -- including One City Schools kindergarten teacher and Wisconsin native Tiffany Ortego -- with their annual Changemaker Award. The organization recognizes a group of teachers each year who've made big contributions to their students' educational journey.

