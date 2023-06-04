MONONA, Wis. -- Monona police arrested a man and are searching for another person following a Sunday morning vehicle chase through parts of Monona, Madison and Westport.
Monona Police Department Chief Brian Chaney said in a news release that the chase started around 1 a.m. after Monona officers spotted a vehicle on the Beltline near Monona Drive that Madison police said fled from Madison officers roughly a half hour earlier.
The Monona officer who spotted the vehicle tried to pull it over, but the driver kept driving, prompting a pursuit that took police to I-39 over to Highway 30 before heading toward Northport Drive in Madison.
Police tried setting up spike strips along the driver's route. As the vehicle traveled through the Northport Drive area, the driver quickly stopped on a side road, and his passenger got out and ran away. That suspect was still on the loose as of Sunday afternoon.
As the chase continued, the driver drove down a dead end, and, rather than stopping, turned around and drove directly toward one of the Monona police squad cars at a high speed, police allege. The officer in that squad car was able to avoid the suspect's vehicle.
Police ultimately apprehended the driver after he drove into a dead end in the Town of Westport where he surrendered.
The 19-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony eluding and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The man was also turned over to Madison police who wanted him for his alleged involvement in a battery incident involving a handgun.
No one was injured during the pursuit.
