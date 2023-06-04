Monona police chase SUV

MONONA, Wis. -- Monona police arrested a man and are searching for another person following a Sunday morning vehicle chase through parts of Monona, Madison and Westport.

Monona Police Department Chief Brian Chaney said in a news release that the chase started around 1 a.m. after Monona officers spotted a vehicle on the Beltline near Monona Drive that Madison police said fled from Madison officers roughly a half hour earlier.

Assignment Editor

Logan Rude is the assignment editor and a digital producer for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lrude@wisctv.com. If you have a tip or news story you would like to see covered, e-mail it to tips@channel3000.com.