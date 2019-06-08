On this day: The Barneveld tornado of 1984

Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

BARNEVELD, Wis. - Saturday marks 35 years since the deadly tornado in Barneveld devastated the Iowa County town.

The category F5 tornado killed nine and injured close to 200, and the damages exceeded $25 million.

A town of 400 at the time, Barneveld has since tripled in size. Since then, residents have made improvements to the community, including an expansion of the local library.

