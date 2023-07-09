If you were one of the thousands of people who took in the art on Capitol Square this weekend, you may not have even noticed that there were actually two different art shows happening at the same time.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. - If you were one of the thousands of people who took in the art on Capitol Square this weekend, you may not have even noticed that there were actually two different art shows happening at the same time.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of Art Fair on the Square, a fundraiser for the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) that brings hundreds of artists from across the country to Madison to sell their work.