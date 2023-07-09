MADISON, Wis. - If you were one of the thousands of people who took in the art on Capitol Square this weekend, you may not have even noticed that there were actually two different art shows happening at the same time.
This year marks the 65th anniversary of Art Fair on the Square, a fundraiser for the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) that brings hundreds of artists from across the country to Madison to sell their work.
So what's the difference? It turns out, not too much.
"44 years ago this was created because Art Fair On the Square was getting larger and larger, and we wanted a place for Wisconsin artists to have a home to showcase their skills and their goods in their own fair," said Danielle Brown, Onsite Coordinator for Art Fair Off the Square.
While 'On the Square' draws artists from across the country and even the world, 'Off the Square' is exclusively open to Wisconsin-based artists.
'On the Square' is also much bigger than 'Off.'
"This year we have about 400 artists in the 8 blocks around Capitol Square," said Marni McEntee, Director of Communications for MMoCA. "I love to see the community appreciation of the arts, how the Madison community and all around the state come to support the artists."
'Off the Square' only has space to showcase around 120 artists. But to them, on or off the square doesn't make much difference.
"Somebody asked me what the difference is between 'Off the Square' and 'On the Square' and I told them, 'It's just more artists,' said Art Fair Off the Square artist and board member Tom Lazar.
Many of the artists in both shows are regulars on the art show circuit.
"If I were to walk up on the square, I would probably know at least a quarter of the artists there, and in some cases, I saw them last weekend and I'll see them next weekend at my next show," Lazar said.
"It's a family," said Art Fair On the Square artist and Madison Weavers Guild member Kipp Inglis. "It's a community, a true community. We watch out for each other, we check in on each other while we're on the road."
As far as any beef between the two shows, both say if there was any, it's been squashed.
"As far as I know, no major beef going on," Brown said.
"At one point in time, maybe," Lazar said. "When 'Off the Square' originally started it was because the artists who started 'Off the Square' kind of had some issues with 'On the Square.' But like I said, those artists aren't with us anymore."
They say ultimately it's all about the community and, of course, the art.
"I think we have 14 of our artists are off the square and several of our artists are on the square, so yeah, it's just one big community," Inglis said.
"It's all the same to us," McEntee said. "It is just a lovely way to support artists from wherever they come from."
You can find a list of all the participating artists on each organization's website: MMoCA and WAAC.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.