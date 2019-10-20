Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Olympic figure skater speaks at Wisconsin Book Festival Olympic figure skater speaks at Wisconsin Book Festival

MADISON - Visitors to this weekend's Wisconsin Book Festival interacted with a variety of authors.

A total of 60 authors gave the inside scoop on their books.

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon was among the speakers Saturday.

Rippon told people about his life as an athlete and spoke about topics such as rejection and identity.

Rippon is promoting his book, "Beautiful on the Outside: A Memoir." Rippon became a fan favorite during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Wisconsin Book Festival runs throughout the year with 100 free events. This weekend is the pinnacle.

"If you come to the festival, you can ask them a question, you can get your book signed, meet that person. We spend so much time, you know, reading books. You know, 18, 20 hours with this person and their story, and you get the opportunity to really engage with them," says Conor Moran, the festival director.

Moran says the festival offers something different every year based on what the nation and Madison are discussing.

