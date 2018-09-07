Olin-Turville Court closed Friday for emergency sanitary sewer repair

MADISON, Wis. - Crews will be closing Olin-Turville Court on Friday to make an emergency repair to a sanitary sewer nearby, according to a release.

The City of Madison Engineering Division will be repairing the sewer in Olin-Turville Park, but the work is expected to be completed Friday, officials said.

At times throughout the day, there will be no vehicular access to Olin-Turville Court from East Lakeside Street to the Olin-Turville Park boat launch parking lot, according to the release. The gates will be opened to allow access to the parking lot from John Nolen Drive at the intersection of East Olin Avenue.

Bicyclists and pedestrians should use East Lakeside Court to its dead end and cross the bridge to rejoin the path to avoid the closed section, officials said.