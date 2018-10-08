Old Dominion to come to Alliant Energy Center

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Old Dominion will be coming to Madison March 28 at the Alliant Energy Center.

The band released "Make It Sweet," its new single, and announced its headlining tour of the same name on Monday.

Old Dominion features acoustic and pedal steel guitars in the new song.

According to a release, Old Dominion will be joined by Jordan Davis, Morgan Evans and Mitchell Tenpenny throughout the tour. Morgan Evans will not be attending Madison's show.