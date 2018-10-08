Livestream

Old Dominion to come to Alliant Energy Center

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 08:42 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 08:42 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Old Dominion will be coming to Madison March 28 at the Alliant Energy Center.

The band released "Make It Sweet," its new single, and announced its headlining tour of the same name on Monday.

Old Dominion features acoustic and pedal steel guitars in the new song.

According to a release, Old Dominion will be joined by Jordan Davis, Morgan Evans and Mitchell Tenpenny throughout the tour. Morgan Evans will not be attending Madison's show.

