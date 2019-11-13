BREAKING NEWS

Olbrich Botanical Gardens preparing to show off new learning center, greenhouses

Nov 13, 2019

Nov 13, 2019

MADISON, Wis. - Olbrich Botanical Gardens is preparing to show off its new learning center and greenhouses. 

The $12 million project will allow the gardens to have a dedicated education space for the first time. 

The space has several sustainable features, including a cistern to capture and reuse rainwater and solar panels that reduce energy use by about 35%. 

Officials said the old greenhouse was outdated and on the metric system but the new one supports outdoor gardens, the conservatory and education programs. 

They said the planning and fundraising for the new center have been in the works since 2010. 

The public is invited to tour the space as construction continues, starting Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 20. 

