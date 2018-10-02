Oil refinery to face $83K in OSHA citations after explosion, fire

MADISON, Wis. - An oil refinery company will be fined more than $83,000 by OSHA for failing to control the use and release of highly hazardous chemicals after an explosion and fire in April injured several employees.

Multiple casualties were reported after the explosion and fire at the Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior.

The company faces $83,150 in proposed penalties, according to a release.

“Ensuring the mechanical integrity of critical equipment used during the refinery shutdown operation could have prevented this incident,” OSHA Eau Claire Area Office Director Mark Hysell said in the release. “Superior Refining Company LLC has been working cooperatively with OSHA to ensure a comprehensive process safety management program is implemented at the facility before resuming production.”

The company has 15 business days from receiving the citations to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent review commission, according to the release.