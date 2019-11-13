Officials warn public to use caution when on or near thin ice

Credit Upupa4me, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

MONROE, Wis. - The Monroe County Sheriff's Department is warning the public to remain cautious while on or near thin ice after an adult and two 14-year-olds needed to be rescued from Mill Bluff State Park on Saturday, according to a news release.

Police said they received a call just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday about a person who had fallen through thin ice while attempting to track a deer. The adult attempted to cross a patch of thin ice and subsequently fell through, the release said.

Responding officers used an all-terrain vehicle to locate the person approximately eight-tenths of a mile east of Funnel Road in a marsh that is accessible via an abandoned railroad track, according to the release.

An inflatable rescue boat and firefighters in dry suits were needed to rescue the group due to the amount of open water and swampy conditions.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reminded the public that ice conditions are constantly changing, which requires extreme caution while walking on frozen bodies of water.

