Officials warn of traffic delays related to Luke Bryan concert on Statz Farm Thursday

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Luke Bryan set to perform Thursday

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Luke Bryan set to perform Thursday

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff's Department is warning motorists of traffic delays between Sun Prairie and Marshall Thursday afternoon and evening prior to the Luke Bryan concert on Statz Farm.

A release said the concert at 5875 County Highway VV will increase traffic starting at 2 p.m. through 1 a.m. They advise staying away from State Highway 19, County Highway N and County Highway T.

If you're not attending the concert, officials advise using alternative routes. If you do need to be in the area, the release said, "Use caution, patience and watch for message boards and law enforcement directing traffic." Parking is not allowed on roadways.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.