Officials warn of traffic delays related to Luke Bryan concert on Statz Farm Thursday
Delays expected in afternoon, evening
MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff's Department is warning motorists of traffic delays between Sun Prairie and Marshall Thursday afternoon and evening prior to the Luke Bryan concert on Statz Farm.
A release said the concert at 5875 County Highway VV will increase traffic starting at 2 p.m. through 1 a.m. They advise staying away from State Highway 19, County Highway N and County Highway T.
If you're not attending the concert, officials advise using alternative routes. If you do need to be in the area, the release said, "Use caution, patience and watch for message boards and law enforcement directing traffic." Parking is not allowed on roadways.
