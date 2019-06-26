Officials warn of pavement buckling as temperatures increase

Officials are warning drivers to be alert for the potential of pavement buckling as temperatures increase over the summer months.

In a statement released Wednesday, WisDOT says that pavement buckles are most common during the first few heat waves of the season when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot, which can cause pavement to expand.

Officials say slabs of pavement can push against each other, and if the pressure is great enough, the pavement will buckle.

WisDOT encourages drivers to watch for slow traffic and highway crews, make sure all occupants are buckled up and to report serious pavement issues by calling 911.

