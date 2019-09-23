Officials warn of online cellphone accessory retailer, which uses UPS store in Oconomowoc

CNN video

MADISON, Wis. - The Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin is warning consumers of POWR Co., an online cellphone accessory retailer, which has received consumer complaints of products not working and difficulties in returning faulty items.

The company has used a UPS store in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, as its address, a release said. The same UPS store is also the address listed on POWR Co.'s website. It currently has an F rating and the BBB has received 43 complaints since January 2019.

The company has not responded to complaints filed and has not responded to BBB, which has requested basic information, along with asking the company to substantiate claims on the website and explain the underlying causes of the complaints.

Most of the complaints involve the purchase of wireless charges, the BBB said. Complainants have lost between $40 and $165 apiece.

"A reputable company stands behind its products and responds promptly to customer concerns," says Jim Temmer, president and CEO of the BBB Serving Wisconsin. "Customers shouldn't have to jump through so many hoops to return products that either don't work or weren't as advertised."

Customers say they haven't been able to reach customer service and the company doesn't respond in a timely way, which causes customers to surpass the 30-day return period.

BBB advises individuals to research before you buy, look for contact information, pay by credit card, keep detailed records and check out the terms of sale.

