News

Officials warn of football ticket scams

Scammers also target those buying team apparel

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 09:31 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 09:31 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Football season has kicked off and officials are warning football fans of possible ticket and apparel scams.

According to the Better Business Bureau, in 2017, its scam tracker received more than 35,000 inquiries nationwide about event ticket sales, mainly relating to issues with refunds, exchanges, poor customer service and guarantees of warranties not being met. Customers have filed 200 complaints about problems with ticket brokers.

Scammers also target fans buying team apparel. Last year, BBB received 900 counterfeit product scam submissions.

BBB recommends being careful when buying tickets. The best ways to purchase the tickets are through the National Football League's website, official websites of NFL teams, legitimate companies or a university's box office. Before purchasing from a reseller, look up the business on bbb.org.

BBB said to buy authentic apparel from official team shops, the official NFL shop, authorized resellers or reputable websites.

Authentic apparel has correct fonts, colors and spelling. Traditionally the tags have hologram stickers.

BBB recommends not falling for prize scams and watch out for clickbait. They also said to not post ticket photos online because scammers will replicate tickets using bar codes. This could prevent you from entering the game.

If you end up encountering a scam, report it to the BBB Scam Tracker.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration