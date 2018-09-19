Officials warn of football ticket scams

Photo by Flickr user Jeramey Jannene

MILWAUKEE - Football season has kicked off and officials are warning football fans of possible ticket and apparel scams.

According to the Better Business Bureau, in 2017, its scam tracker received more than 35,000 inquiries nationwide about event ticket sales, mainly relating to issues with refunds, exchanges, poor customer service and guarantees of warranties not being met. Customers have filed 200 complaints about problems with ticket brokers.

Scammers also target fans buying team apparel. Last year, BBB received 900 counterfeit product scam submissions.

BBB recommends being careful when buying tickets. The best ways to purchase the tickets are through the National Football League's website, official websites of NFL teams, legitimate companies or a university's box office. Before purchasing from a reseller, look up the business on bbb.org.

BBB said to buy authentic apparel from official team shops, the official NFL shop, authorized resellers or reputable websites.

Authentic apparel has correct fonts, colors and spelling. Traditionally the tags have hologram stickers.

BBB recommends not falling for prize scams and watch out for clickbait. They also said to not post ticket photos online because scammers will replicate tickets using bar codes. This could prevent you from entering the game.

If you end up encountering a scam, report it to the BBB Scam Tracker.