Officials warn of asphalt, home improvement scams

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 10:16 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:16 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County Sheriff's Office is warning people of scammers posting as work crews who show up and offer to do asphalt work, painting or home improvement jobs.

According to a release, scammers have visited homes to say they have leftover asphalt or paint from a nearby job and offer deals to unsuspecting individuals. The Sheriff's Office said these are often crews working with undesirable materials and when the work is done, the bill is for a huge amount.

The crews can be intimidating and will target elderly residents.

If someone is approached about these services, decline them and then write down the license plate of the vehicle, if possible. 

The Sheriff's Office asks individuals to report the incidents to 608-255-2345, a non-emergency number for the Dane County Communications Center.

