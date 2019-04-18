Officials warn Columbia County residents in low-lying areas of flooding risk

PHOTOS: Wisconsin River expected to reach major flood stage Saturday Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ]

PORTAGE, Wis. - Officials in Columbia and Adams counties are warning residents along the Wisconsin River that the water is continuing to rise and could reach major flood stage in two days.

The Columbia County Emergency Management Office said Thursday morning that the river is at 16.62 feet and is expected to crest Saturday at 19.8 feet, which is considered the major flood stage.

In Adams County, the Wisconsin River, Castle Rock and Petenwell flowages are expected to rise considerably through Saturday because of the recent heavy rainfall, the Adams County Emergency Management Office said in a news release. Water levels are expected to rise and may cause potential flooding.

Conditions above and below dams may be very dangerous and recreationalists are encouraged to avoid those areas, officials said. Residents downstream from dams should take precautions for watercraft and other items at docks and on the shoreline.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning, and anyone living in low-lying areas should take appropriate precautionary measures.

People who live in low-lying areas or along a river are encouraged to monitor the river levels for any changes and take appropriate action if needed.

The National Weather Service website has a page that residents can use to monitor river levels.

Sandbags and sand are available to the public to fill at the Columbia County Highway Shop at 338 West Old Highway 16 in Wyocena, officials said. They're on the southeast side of the highway shop building in the parking lot. Residents will need to bring their own shovel to fill bags and a truck or trailer to haul them.

A listing of road closures in Columbia County is also available online under the "public interest" section.

Motorists are advised not to drive through standing water in the road. Anyone who comes across a road that is covered with water, but isn't closed or barricaded, call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office dispatch center at 608-742-4166, extension 1, to report it.

Residents in Adams County in need of sand bags or sand can obtain them at the following locations:

Adams County Highway Dept. Office: 1342 County Road F on the west side inside of driveway.

Rome Municipal Building: 1156 Alpine Drive in between Building 3 and Salt Shed on North end of property.

Adams County Solid Waste: 1420 Highway 21, Friendship during business hours only: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (Bags can be picked at the Solid Waste office).

Residents seeking sand will need their own shovel to fill sand bags.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.