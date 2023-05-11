Madison leaders are moving ahead with plans to open a permanent shelter for men experiencing homelessness on the city's east side.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison leaders are moving ahead with plans to open a permanent shelter for men experiencing homelessness on the city's east side.

On Thursday night, the city had its first in-person meeting to engage the community on design work for the purpose-built shelter at 1904 Bartillon Drive. 

Tags

Reporter

Arman Rahman is a general assignment reporter for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at arahman@wisctv.com.