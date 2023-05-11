MADISON, Wis. — More than a year after plans for a permanent men’s homeless shelter fell through, city leaders have come up with a solution they say will make needed resources available to people experiencing homelessness. During a joint press conference Wednesday morning, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and County Executive Joe Parisi announced plans to build a brand new men’s…
Currently, the temporary men's drop-in shelter is at the former Savers building on Zeier Road near East Towne Mall. It moved there from Madison's former Fleet Services Building and before that Warner Park.
"We are still at pre-design phase, but we're here to kind of give the neighborhood an update of where we are with the designs," Linette Rhodes with the city's Community Development Division said.
Officials with the city of Madison, Dane County, and Porchlight shared those designs and plans for turning this site into a potentially 42,046 square-foot permanent men's shelter with toilets and showers, a kitchen where guests could potentially work, parking and connections to the city's Bus Rapid Transit system currently under construction.
"Our big thing with this project is that we want to have transparency and education to the community of what the city is doing," Rhodes said. "And then we would like to hear just general concerns of what information that they would need moving forward."
Leaders with Porchlight surveyed shelter occupants and service providers. They heard back that what is needed in the shelter is more privacy, on-site meals and expanded support services.
"We have draft site plans so people can see the space the shelter will take. We are here to describe the general square footage and we're here to give just an overview of the services that could be provided by Porchlight and some of the subcontractors that they'll be working with," Rhodes said.
According to Porchlight, the current emergency men's drop in shelter serves 1,450 guests per year, upward of 245 per night.
"They are our residents and we need to make sure there's a place for them to safely be housed at night," Rhodes said.
Construction is scheduled to begin by the beginning of next year and wrap up in the first quarter of 2025.
