Officials: Second rescued Ironman athlete, a Madison firefighter, dies at hospital

MADISON, Wis. - The second man who was rescued from the water Sunday during the Half Ironman 70.3-mile triathlon race in Madison has died, city fire officials said.

The Madison Fire Department said in a news release Tuesday that Todd Mahoney was rescued from Lake Monona at 8:52 a.m. Sunday. Lifesaving attempts continued as he was transported to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, where he remained in critical condition.

"Mahoney fought for his life over the next 48 hours," the fire department said. He passed away Tuesday at the hospital.

Mahoney was an apparatus engineer with the city of Madison Fire Department, according to the release.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear friend and brother Todd Mahoney," the fire department said.

Michael Mcculloch, 61, of Cottage Grove, drowned in Lake Monona Sunday during the Ironman competition. Officials said the initial autopsy results determined the drowning occurred while Mcculloch was having a "medical event."

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said her thoughts were with the McCulloch and Mahoney families' and loved ones.

"It is a tragic coincidence that two men died competing in the same event," Rhodes-Conway said. "I join his firefighting family in mourning his loss and express my deepest sympathy to his wife and three children."

The Madison Police Department also tweeted in support of the fire department Tuesday saying, "Our hearts are with @MadisonWIFire during this difficult time."

Mahoney was a nine-year veteran of the fire department. He is survived by his wife and three young sons, fire officials said.

In the release, the Madison Fire Department thanked its Peer Support Team, City of Madison Employee Assistance Program, and the IAFF Member Assistance Program "for their ongoing support and counsel as our members grieve the loss of their beloved colleague." MFD also thanked members of Fire Fighters Local 311 for supporting the Mahoney family during this time.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the cause of Mahoney's death.

