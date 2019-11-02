Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Officials find missing Edgerton boy Officials find missing Edgerton boy

EDGERTON, Wis. - Officials have found the Edgerton boy who went missing Friday afternoon.

Rock County dispatch said the boy ran into the woods from Edgerton Middle School at around 2:45 p.m. School district officials said they asked the boy to come back, but he did not comply.

School officials said the boy was not wearing a jacket when he ran away, leading to much concern given the snow and cold weather.

Dispatch did not have information on the boy's condition.

Several units from the Edgerton Police and Fire departments, including a police dog and a drone, were all used to search for him.

Officials said the boy was spotted on two different occasions but authorities had not made immediate contact with him.

Edgerton police said units searched a few miles north of the high school and middle school.

