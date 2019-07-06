News

Officials say toddler dies in apparent drowning in West Bend

Posted: Jul 06, 2019 10:42 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 10:46 AM CDT

WEST BEND, Wis. - Officials say a 2-year-old boy died in an apparent drowning in the town of West Bend.

Authorities say fire crews from Slinger, paramedics and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's

Office responded about 2 p.m. Thursday after the boy was found unresponsive in Big Cedar Lake.

Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene before the toddler was taken to a West Bend hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials are continuing their investigation.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration