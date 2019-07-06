Officials say toddler dies in apparent drowning in West Bend
WEST BEND, Wis. - Officials say a 2-year-old boy died in an apparent drowning in the town of West Bend.
Authorities say fire crews from Slinger, paramedics and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's
Office responded about 2 p.m. Thursday after the boy was found unresponsive in Big Cedar Lake.
Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene before the toddler was taken to a West Bend hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials are continuing their investigation.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Wisconsin high school that dropped nickname has new moniker
- Mount Rushmore Memorial to begin major construction projects
- Texas police identify ice cream licker as juvenile girl
- FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: High water in Richland County leads to road closures
- Officials say toddler dies in apparent drowning in West Bend
- Connecticut police and residents rescue 6-foot snake from car engine