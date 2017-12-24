Officials rescue dog that fell through ice while chasing goose in Maple Bluff

MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. - Officials rescued a dog that fell through the ice Sunday morning in Maple Bluff.

The call for the dog falling through came in around 9:10 a.m., Dane County dispatchers said.

The dog fell into the ice while chasing a goose. The dog is unharmed, according to fire officials.

Maple Bluff and Madison Fire responded to the scene.

Officials said they were initially worried about how to rescue the dog since the ice is so thin.

