Officials rescue dog that fell through ice while chasing goose in Maple Bluff
MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. - Officials rescued a dog that fell through the ice Sunday morning in Maple Bluff.
The call for the dog falling through came in around 9:10 a.m., Dane County dispatchers said.
The dog fell into the ice while chasing a goose. The dog is unharmed, according to fire officials.
Maple Bluff and Madison Fire responded to the scene.
Officials said they were initially worried about how to rescue the dog since the ice is so thin.
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
Previous Story
Wisconsin apprenticeship program teaches dairy farmers
Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next Story
Sun Prairie fire causes $250K in damage, displaces 2 families before Christmas
Local And Regional News
- Once homeless, Sun Prairie mom gets keys to new home on Christmas Eve
- Man flips car, charged with third offense OWI, deputies say
- Driver arrested for fifth OWI offense in DeForest, police say
- Garage a total loss, house damaged after Bloomington fire
- Women injured in Green County crash
- Shooting on Park Street leaves victim in hospital, police say