Officials release the name of 87-year-old man killed in head-on crash
MADISON, Wis. - Officials have released the name of the 87-year-old man who was killed in a head-on crash Sunday.
Robert N. Schmidt, 87, of Madison died following a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Burke on Sunday morning.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office said a 29-year-old man driving a 2008 Mercedes Benz was traveling southbound on County Highway CV, just south of Messerschmidt Road, at 7:26 a.m. The man crashed head-on into a 2018 Toyota Sienna being driven by an 82-year-old woman, who was with her 87-year-old husband.
Preliminary results from the autopsy confirmed that Schmidt died of injuries sustained as a result of the crash.
