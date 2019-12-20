Officials release records on Jayme Closs investigation

Barron County Sheriff via CNN Jayme Closs spent nearly three months in captivity after her abductor, Jake Patterson, 21, fatally shot her parents on Oct. 15, 2018, in their home near Barron, Wisconsin.

MADISON, Wis. - The Department of Justice, Douglas County Sheriff's Department and Barron County Sheriff's Department released documents, video and audio of the Jayme Closs case in northwestern Wisconsin.

The documents, which were sent at about 4 p.m. Friday, include hours of dashcam video, hours of body camera audio and hundreds of pages of documents, many of which are redacted.

Thirteen-year-old Jayme was kidnapped from her home in Barron following the murder of both of her parents.

Barron County released the initial 911 call made by Jayme's mother moments before her death.

Officials also released dashcam video showing officers responding to the home where Jayme was found 88 days later, which was 70 miles north in Gordon.

