Officials: Lack of hydrants makes for more than 4-hour fire fight at corn drying silo in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. - A lack of fire hydrants made for an hourslong fire fight at a corn drying silo in Fitchburg Tuesday night, officials said.

Dane County dispatch said it received a report of a fire on Irish Lane at 9:45 p.m.

The Fitchburg Fire Department said the first arriving units, including a Fitchburg police officer, reported seeing smoke coming from the silo, indicating there was active fire, but flames were not visible outside of the silo.

Firefighters made access cuts to remove the silage, but the corn was damp and wasn't able to flow freely out of the silo, according to the report.

The Fitchburg Department of Public Works brought one of its vacuum trucks to the scene to help remove the silage. Once enough material had been removed, the fire was found in a void space underneath where the silage had been.

Fire officials said that because the location is in an area of the city that doesn't have hydrants, the water supply required to extinguish the fire was managed through a water tender operation. Multiple tenders dump water into a portable tank, which becomes the source of water for the pumper.

The fire department said that due to the large rural response area within Fitchburg, water tender operations are something the department trains on a few times per year.

After 4 1/2 hours, smoke conditions had diminished significantly, allowing most of the personnel and apparatus to leave the scene, the report said. Some personnel stayed at the scene overnight to continue to monitor fire conditions. Additional equipment was brought to the farm on Wednesday morning to finish emptying the silo.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is not thought to be suspicious in nature, according to the report. No injuries were reported.

