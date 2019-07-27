Officials investigating report of boy allegedly trampled by cow in Town of Dane
TOWN OF DANE, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a boy who was allegedly trampled by a cow in the Town of Dane on Friday night.
Dane County dispatch was called at 11:09 p.m., with the Dane County Sheriff's Office being dispatched shortly after. The address of the incident is currently unknown.
According to Madison dispatch, an injury was confirmed at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
