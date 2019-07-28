Officials say report of plane crash in Dane County is false alarm

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana File photo

PERRY, Wis. - The report of a plane crash in Perry on Sunday morning turned out to be a false alarm, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said the plane's beacon was disrupted and led to the false alarm. The actual plane is in St. Louis, where the aircraft is registered.

Dane County dispatch said a call was received at 10:08 a.m. about a plane that made a hard landing at 650 Perry Center Road. Officials arrived but did not find the plane.

The Mt. Horeb Fire Department, emergency medical services and the Sheriff's Office were dispatched to investigate the scene. MedFlight was also requested to assist officials.

